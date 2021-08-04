Always keep this emergency battery-powered air compressor in your for $27.50 (40% off)

Jaykuton (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vastar Portable Battery-powered Air Compressor for $27.59 shipped with the code RUW5A9YP at checkout. Down from $46, you’re saving 40% here with today’s deal marking a new low that we’ve tracked on this model. If you’re tired of having to plug in air compressors to pump up basketballs, footballs, or even bike tires, this is a fantastic tool to keep in your car. It has a 2,000mAh battery built-in so it can function entirely wirelessly, meaning you won’t have to plug it in for it to function. It outputs up to 100PSI so you can use it to air up car tires and more. Plus, the compact build makes it easy to keep in your car should an emergency every arise. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you just need to air up bike tires or basketballs, pick up this mini bike pump for under $18 Prime shipped at Amazon. While it won’t help in airing up your car tires, it’s great for smaller applications. Plus, the compact size is easy to store in your garage without taking up much space.

Further upgrade your car with this solar backup camera that “installs in five minutes.” Right now, it’s down to a low of $111, which is a big drop from its normal $170 going rate. If you’re in the market for a way to see behind your car with an easy install, this is absolutely worth giving a look.

More on the Vastar Air Compressor:

Light and Easy to Carry-LCD digital display – 2019 latest intelligent air pump, exquisite and compact for easy collection, easy to carry out. Human design, hand-held portable inflatable, female driver can also solve the problem of car inflation. LCD digital display for real-time observation when you operate

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!