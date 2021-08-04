This solar backup camera ‘installs in five minutes’ at a low of $111 (Reg. $170)

Boscam US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its SunGo Pro Wireless Solar-powered Backup Camera for $111.09 shipped. Simply use the code DD7T987I at checkout and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Boscam says that that installation should take no longer than “five minutes” since no drilling or wiring is required. The camera and solar panel attach to your license plate, meaning the camera requires no external power to function. Just 30 minutes of full sunlight per day will let you go up to six months before it needs to be charged again. If you live in a darker area, it can also be recharged via USB. The monitor is included and goes inside your car, plugging into a DC port for easy power. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Already have a display in your vehicle and looking to save some cash? Well, the eRapta backup camera is a great choice. I used this on my old SUV and absolutely loved it. Offering both day and night vision, this budget-focused camera comes in at just $26, keeping quite a bit of cash in your pocket.

Don’t forget to keep your phone charged in the car with Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger which is currently $12. That’s a 40% discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Whether you plan to use it in the car or at home, MagSafe is the easiest way to charge iPhone 12.

More on the BOSCAM SunGo Pro Wireless Backup Camera:

No Wiring No drilling Easy Installation. All you need to do is attach the camera and solar panel on your license plate and then fix your license plate. The next step is to plug the car charger in your cigarette lighter and you’re ready to go!

SunGo Pro solar backup camera powered by mono solar panel, giving you higher efficiency change. With 30 minutes of exposure to full sunlight per day, you can safe to use the camera in 6 months without having to charge it via USB.

Is this camera fit your vehicle? SunGo Pro uses separating bracket for more flexible mounting installation. You are free to choose the installation location. High compatibility and suitable for Pickup trucks, Sedans, SUV, Minivans, etc.

