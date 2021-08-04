Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger is down to $12 (Save 40%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite MagSafe Charger for $11.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date that comes within $2 of the all-time low. Living up to its lite naming scheme, this version of Anker’s MagSafe-compatible charger has a slim design that’s more lightweight than Apple’s official option. While it only delivers 7.5W of juice to an iPhone 12 series device, it’ll still magnetically snap to the back of your handset for an improved charging experience. A 5-foot USB-C cord rounds out the package. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

At $12, this is the most affordable offering on the market when it comes to a MagSafe-compatible charger. Though if going with Apple’s in-house version is a must, right now you can score one of the best prices to date on its official MagSafe charger at $29. If that’s the route you do end up taking, be sure to check out our recent review of Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount Stand, which just launched earlier in the week.

But speaking of Anker again, the brand just also released its very first in-car accessory, expanding its PowerWave lineup with a new MagSafe car charging mount. This one brings all of the features on the lead deal to a design better suited at upgrading your ride, and you can get all of the details on the recent launch right here.

Anker PowerWave Magnetic Pad Lite features:

Attach PowerWave magnetically to the back of your iPhone 12, and let the power flow. Enjoy all the features of your phone unobstructed by twisted, tangled charging cables. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

