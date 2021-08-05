Bring Bluetooth to your old speakers for just $13.50 with this highly-rated receiver (40% off)

HI-Today (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Wireless Bluetooth Audio Receiver for $13.77 Prime shipped when you apply code 83E6O6AG at checkout. That takes over 40% off the usual $23 fare, marking the second-best price of the year at $2 over the all-time low. Give your old lo-fi gear a second chance with this simple device. Just plug it into any RCA or 3.5mm jack, and you’ll instantly add Bluetooth connectivity to your old speakers, car stereos, and the like. You’ll get a strong Bluetooth connection from up to 50-feet away, and once you’ve paired your smartphone or mobile device, you can enjoy all your favorite songs on just about any piece of equipment. Over 3,500 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

If you’re mostly looking to add Bluetooth connection to an older car, this highly-rated FM radio adapter should do the trick for only $11. Just plug it into your car’s cigarette lighter, turn the radio and adapter to an empty frequency, and the transmitter will play any Bluetooth-transmitted audio through the radio. Perfect for older models that might not even carry aux support, it also features a 3A charging port for your phone or other devices. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 850 customers.

More on Hi-Today’s Wireless Bluetooth Audio Adapter:

Now you can listen music on your smart phone or table by plugging this adapter into your speakers, and make your speakers turn into a wireless sound system which can be connected with your smart phone or tablet. It is simple to pair your smart phone or tablet to the wireless audio adapter with a single button press, and you can use your smart phone and tablet and music at the same time through this audio adapter which has multipoint wireless connectivity. an receive music from up to 15 meters (50 feet) way, so you can control your music more conveniently and you do not have to dock your speakers.

