Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case $23 (Save 35%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 12 Pro Vegan Leather MagSafe Case for $23.39 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HQKYVX7L at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This vegan leather case will cover your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a more stylish appearance while still protecting against drops and other potential damage. It also notably arrives with MagSafe support for pairing with chargers, mounts, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.
More smartphone accessories:
- Ditch the Apple tax, Anker’s PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger is down to $12 (Save 40%)
- Addtam 10W Qi Charging Power Station: $21 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- Kodak mobile printers and instant cams up to 25% off at Amazon, deals from $72
- 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station: $31 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Google’s official Pixel Stand 10W Qi charger has dropped to a new low of $35.50
- OMOTON C2 Aluminum Phone Stand: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- AINOPE Braided Nylon USB-C Cable: $9 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Save up to 32% on iOttie’s popular iPhone and Android car mounts from $16
Deals still live from yesterday:
- OLEBR MagSafe 3-in-1 Charging Station: $9 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 6D2XTL68
- Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8
- AINOPE Metal Dual USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- mophie 25% off sitewide back to school sale discounts MagSafe gear and more
- Seneo 7.5W Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- LISEN Folding Smartphone Stand: $7 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Deep deals on OtterBox iPhone and Android cases from $14 at Amazon (Up to 46% off)
- Addtam 2 Outlet Power Strip w/ USB-C: $16 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- BLAVOR 5-Panel 20000mAh Solar Power Bank: $50 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
Official Made for MagSafe certification ensures the case works seamlessly with all official MagSafe chargers and accessories. Shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners and a solid polycarbonate core protect your phone from drops and impacts. Raised edges and the Camera Guard lens frame defend your screen and camera from scratches and drops.
Premium vegan leather keeps your phone looking and feeling sophisticated. Soft grooved edges and a smooth leather texture ensure a secure and comfortable grip on your phone
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!