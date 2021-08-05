Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case $23 (Save 35%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 12 Pro Vegan Leather MagSafe Case for $23.39 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code HQKYVX7L at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $36, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. This vegan leather case will cover your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a more stylish appearance while still protecting against drops and other potential damage. It also notably arrives with MagSafe support for pairing with chargers, mounts, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Official Made for MagSafe certification ensures the case works seamlessly with all official MagSafe chargers and accessories. Shock-absorbing Air-Guard corners and a solid polycarbonate core protect your phone from drops and impacts. Raised edges and the Camera Guard lens frame defend your screen and camera from scratches and drops.

Premium vegan leather keeps your phone looking and feeling sophisticated. Soft grooved edges and a smooth leather texture ensure a secure and comfortable grip on your phone

