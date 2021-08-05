Alexa, set the mood: TP-Link’s Kasa smart light switch and RGB bulb start at just $8.50

Amazon is offering TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Smart Light Switch for $11.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon, and you’ll slash 15% off to match our previous mention for the all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to dip your toe into the universe of Kasa smart home products, or looking to upgrade your current setup, this is a great way to go. It’ll add both Alexa and Assistant support to any compatible lights in your home, so you can control the whole thing with simple voice commands. There’s also the option to set timers, schedules, and group compatible devices through the Kasa smart app, so you can find tons of ways to streamline your day depending on what your home is outfitted for. Over 20,000 customers have left it an average of 4.6/5 stars. See more below.

Looking for more? You can add Alexa/Assistant support and some exciting RGB mood lighting to your home with the Kasa RGB smart bulb for $8.49 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked on this model, so if coming home to a 16.8 million color light spectrum plus cool and warm white options sounds like fun, now is a great time to try it out for yourself. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 Amazon reviews.

And for fans of Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem, you can keep cool all summer long with Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat down to $85 shipped. It also features Alexa and Assistant support, so no matter what you’re used to, you can enjoy intuitive scheduling, energy-saving, and voice commands to help you beat the heat and stay warm for the seasons to come.

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

