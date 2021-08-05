Put Siri to work cooling off your home with Emerson’s Sensi Smart Thermostat at $85

Amazon currently offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi HomeKit Thermostat for $85.59 shipped. Having dropped from $105, you’re looking at nearly 20% in savings as today’s offer marks the best price in months and comes within $5 of our previous mention from earlier in the year. This smart thermostat provides a more affordable way to bring Siri, Alexa, and Assistant-controlled heating into the mix now that we’re into summer. It packs a more simplistic design than some of the more premium alternatives, but will deliver much of the same voice control, scheduling, and energy savings on a tighter budget. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Skip all of the smart home integration found above and go with the more affordable, Honeywell Programmable Thermostat. This alternative will only set you back $48 at Amazon, but delivers 7-day scheduling alongside other notable features to your home’s two-zone heating and cooling system. It won’t be quite as smart, but may very well be an upgrade over an existing thermostat and help keep things the right temperature this summer.

Then go check out all of the price cuts in our coverage of the Govee sitewide sale for some ways to upgrade the lighting of your setup. With a collection of price cuts on everything from its all-new RGB lamps to standalone bulbs and more, you’ll be able to save up to 30% right here.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Thermostat features:

From across the room or across the country, your Emerson Sensi HomeKit thermostat makes it easy to remotely control and schedule your home comfort. Designed to work with the wires you already have, Sensi thermostat does not require a common wire (c-wire) for most installations, so it is compatible with the HVAC equipment in many homes.

