Sceptre unveils Nebula White monitor with auto-brightness, 65W USB-C, 165Hz refresh, more

Today we discovered that Sceptre has added yet another Nebula White monitor to its portfolio. Unlike the 43.8-inch UltraWide and 38.5-inch QHD monitors that have debuted over the last few months, this offering sticks with a more traditional 27-inch form factor. Resolution clocks in at 2560 by 1440, which is paired with an up to 165Hz refresh rate, depending on which port you use. Connectivity options include three HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C 3.1, and AUX. Continue reading to learn more.

Sceptre’s latest Nebula White monitor wields an ambient light sensor

The latest from Sceptre packs several notable features. One of the most notable has to be an integrated ambient light sensor. This allows it to behave more like an all-in-one computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with brightness automatically adjusting based on the amount of light surrounding it.

Sceptre’s 27-inch Nebula White monitor is HDR1000 certified, which is said to “enhance dynamic contrast ratio” while “illuminating colors up to 50% brighter than SDR.” Brightness tops out at 550 nits, which is quite high when compared with more budget-friendly solutions.

As mentioned earlier, there are a variety of connectivity options to choose from. USB-C 3.1 with 65W charging support is bound to turn some heads, but when using this port refresh rate tops out at 120Hz. All three HDMI inputs max out at 144Hz with a single DisplayPort delivering the smoothest level of performance at 165Hz.

Pricing and availability

A quick look at competing displays with somewhat similar specifications make Sceptre’s new Nebula White monitor seem overpriced at $499.99. Thankfully, the Amazon listing shaves $70 off, allowing folks to cash in for as little as $429.97. Unfortunately it’s currently backordered with a one-month shipping delay.

9to5Toys’ Take

While my preference might make me the odd man in the room, I’ve been a fan of white monitors for quite some time now. I really like the look of the new iMac with white bezels, which has been controversial, to say the least. That being said, just because some voices are the loudest, that doesn’t necessarily mean they represent a majority of people that have yet to weigh in.

If you’re like me and prefer the look of brightly colored products, Sceptre’s newest offering provides you with yet another option to pick from. With HDR1000, a QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and USB-C connectivity, there’s certainly a lot to like, but a higher-than-average price could cause shoppers to look elsewhere.

