B&H launches new Apple back to school sale with $100 off M1 iPad Pro, Macs, more

Today, B&H is launching its annual back to school sale, discounting a selection of the latest Apple gear ranging from M1 iPads and MacBooks to accessories and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Whether you’re preparing for in-person classes or will be tackling the learning remotely this fall, there are plenty of discounts to upgrade both your desktop workstation or on-the-go setup. Head below for a full breakdown on all of the Apple deals as well as our top picks.

B&H launches annual back to school Apple sale

Headlining all of the discounts in the B&H back to school sale this year is the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $1,099. Down from its usual $1,199 going rate, you’re looking at $100 in savings to match the all-time low. This is also still one of the first discounts across the board.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Another standout is giving those who don’t mind opting for an Intel machine plenty of savings, with Apple’s 2020 Intel 13-inch MacBook Air for $799. Down $200 from its usual price tag, today’s offer marks a notable chance to save while beating the sale price of Apple’s M1 counterpart by $100. Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air arrives with much the same design featuring a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone support, the latest iteration of Magic Keyboard, and Touch ID. Not to mention, support for the new macOS Monterey release this fall.

Be sure to shop all of B&H’s back to school Apple sale right here for even more discounts. And then head over to our Apple guide, where you’ll find even more discounts on ways to prepare for the upcoming semester.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!