Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $10

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. End the week off strong with new running shoes from Nike. The Nike React Infinity Run Shoes were designed to help push you further. These shoes are available in several color options and currently marked down to $69. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $160. They’re cushioned to promote comfort as well as highly-breathable. The sock-like fit is nice when heading out the door quickly and the FlyKnit material is also flexible to promote a natural stride. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry Semi-Annual Summer Sale that’s offering up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off...
Old Navy Flash Sale takes 50% off all shorts, today onl...
Carhartt adds new clearance items from just $10: Jacket...
Mountain Hardwear Flash Sale takes up to 40% off jacket...
Ralph Lauren 2021 Olympic Team USA collection is timele...
Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off ...
Bass Factory Outlet takes up to 50% off sitewide + extr...
Express cuts extra 50% off clearance with deals from $1...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $700

Bring home Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone while it’s $150 off

$550 Learn More
Save $69

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case see rare discount to all-time low at $130 (Save 35%)

$130 Learn More
$126 off

Bring home Acer’s 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved monitor at low of $224 (Reg. $350)

$224 Learn More
Save 30%

Let Anker’s Eufy Lumi night lights guide you for just $10.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

$10.50 Learn More
Reg. $32

Azul is a unique and challenging game for family night at under $19 (Reg. $32)

$19 Learn More

Roccat Syn Pro Air review: EQ tweaks for the competitive edge [Video]

Save now

Alexa, set the mood: TP-Link’s Kasa smart light switch and RGB bulb start at just $8.50

From $8.50 Learn More

LEGO Bad Batch Shuttle review: Clone Force 99 makes a long-awaited debut