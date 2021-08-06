Our exclusive discount takes 20% off Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower at $150

Greenworks is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its 24V 13-inch Electric Lawn Mower. Right now, applying code 9TO5TOYSGW at checkout will drop the price down to $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $220, it has more recently been trending around $188 with today’s offer taking off another 20% in order to mark a new all-time low. Time may be running out this summer, uy if you’re looking to finally ditch gas and oil to make the most of the remaining lawn work, today’s discount is worth a closer look. Arriving with a 13-inch cutting deck, it integrates with the rest of the 24V ecosystem thanks to an included battery and can deliver 35 minutes of cutting time. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 195 customers.

If the lead deal doesn’t catch your eye, don’t forget that you can score 12% off on the entire catalog of Greenworks gear from its official online storefront with our exclusive code. Applying 9TO5TOYS at checkout will discount everything sitewide.

Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower features:

Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 75+ indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. Up To 35 Minutes Run-Time With Fully Charged 4Ah Battery. Run-Time Varies Based on Grass Condition and Operator Technique.

