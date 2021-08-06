Take up to 55% off Lenovo’s innovative Yoga wireless mouse at new low of $22.50

Lenovo is offering its Yoga Wireless Ergonomic Mouse for $22.49 shipped. This typically sells for around $50, so you can save up to 55% today and mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Lenovo’s Yoga mouse features a unique ultra-slim design, which can bend up to 180-degrees at the center. You’ll find both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity on this one, with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to one month off a single 2-hour charge. And the touchpad design is complemented by a simple four-button array, including a Windows option. Over 400 customers have left it an average of 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Though if you’re just looking for a simple and reliable mouse, this popular seenda model should do the trick for just $9 when you clip the on-page coupon. This one runs off a single AA battery, rather than the Yoga’s rechargeable model, and touts up to 33 feet of wireless connection. Plus, it’s ready for Mac and Windows, so you can enjoy some killer savings here no matter what kind of desktop you’re rocking. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 77,000 customers.

In the market for a new laptop too? Samsung’s new Galaxy Book Go is seeing its very first discount right now, down to $320 shipped. Perfect for taking on the new semester, it’s powered by a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor with a sizeable 14-inch display. Perfect for writing papers, streaming and surfing, or just about any other day-to-day tasks you might throw at it.

More on Lenovo’s Yoga wireless mouse:

The Lenovo YOGA Mouse (Silver) is an award-winning slim and elegant mouse. The internally sealed battery is rechargeable, so no need for spares! Connect wirelessly via either Bluetooth 4.1 or 2.4 GHz wireless connection. The best feature of the YOGA Mouse is the adaptive touch display – when in flat mode you can control presentations or your music and entertainment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!