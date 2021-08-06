Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go sees first discount to $320

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 2.55GHz/4GB/128GB for $319.99 shipped. Arrival is currently delayed, although B&H is currently matching the discount, as well. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at the very first price cut of any kind with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low just in time for back to school. Entering with a compact design, the Galaxy Book Go arrives with a 14-inch display that’s backed by a 180-degree hinge. While not the most powerful portable workstation out there with a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip, it will handle note taking, paper writing, and web surfing without breaking a sweat while providing up to 18 hours of battery on a single charge. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $13 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up Samsung’s new release, you plan on using it away from the desk be it in the classroom this fall or just on the couch. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the Galaxy Book Go.

If you’d prefer to go the Chromebook route, we’re also tracking a notable back to school offer on the Google Pixelbook Go. After seeing a rare discount at Amazon, you can now score the capable essay-typing machine at the second-best price to date of $100 off the going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go features:

Keep your cool with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform that delivers responsive, instant-on performance that runs without a fan — for a lightweight device that’s fast and quiet. Email, hold virtual meetings, stream videos, check social media and more; Samsung Galaxy Book Go helps you stay connected and cordless with up to 18 hours on a fully charged battery. Durably designed and shockproof with a convenient 180-degree hinge, this compact and light laptop computer spells sophistication in Silver

