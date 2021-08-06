Go old school with Cuisinart’s Aura 2-qt. Steel Stovetop Kettle at just $15 (53% off)

Woot is offering the Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Tea Kettle for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at $32 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for over $22, today’s deal is 53% off and the lowest price we can find. We have also never seen this model drop below $16.50 at Amazon. If you’re one of those folks that swears by these stovetops, today’s deal is likely worth a closer look. Nearly 4,000 Amazon customers have left it with a 4+ star rating for a reason. The 2-quart capacity is joined by the classic-whistle noise it makes when the water is boiled, a stainless steel construction, and a corrosion-proof polished exterior. More details below. 

There are more affordable options in the stainless steel stovetop category however. If you can do with a 1.5-quart option, check out the mirror-finished Mr. Coffee Carterton Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle for under $12 Prime shipped. It carries even better ratings from over 22,000 Amazon customers and provides just about the same feature set as today’s lead deal, outside of the smaller capacity. 

Alongside these heavy-duty bike storage hooks and Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel mini freezer, we have plenty of notable home and kitchen deals to browse through today. Those include the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, this Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set, and East West’s 7-piece dining table, just to name a few. You can check out everything right here

More on the Cuisinart Aura 2-Quart Stovetop Kettle:

Make two quarts of boiling hot water in style with the Aura 2 Quart Teakettle from Cuisinart. The classic teakettle will bring style to your kitchen, boasting sleek metallic finishes for looks that impress! Also features a traditional whistle that lets you know when the water is at boiling point. Pleasant whistling sound reliably signals boiling water. Polished stainless steel exterior is combined with a nonreactive interior that is corrosion proof. 

This highly-rated hydroponics garden is brimming with f...
Score three heavy-duty bike storage hooks for under $6....
Amazon’s #1 best-selling stainless steel 3-cu. ft...
Go score Google Pixel 4 while it’s on sale for $3...
This 20-foot strand of solar string lights just fell un...
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer ‘eliminates guesswo...
NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles st...
Cuisinart Classic P88 Stainless Steel Cookware Set with...
