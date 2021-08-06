Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25% off new markdowns from $10

For a limited time only, Under Armour is offering up to 25% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Under Armour Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. The most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Charged Vantage Running Shoes. It’s currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are cushioned, lightweight, flexible, and great for workouts. They’re slightly curved to help push you forward and it has specific ridges in the outsole to promote traction. This style is available in four color options and rated 4.8/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out the Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Weekend Savings Event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- HOVR Rise 3 Training Shoes $83 (Orig. $110)
- Charged Vantage Running Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $25)
- Tech Graphic Shorts $20 (Orig. $25)
- Original Series 9-inch Boxer Briefs $10 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Tech Twist V-Neck T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $25)
- Ignite IX Slides $30 (Orig. $35)
- Play Up Shorts $20 (Orig. $25)
- Rival Fleece Mesh Joggers $55 (Orig. $60)
- HOVR Rise 3 Training Shoes $83 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!