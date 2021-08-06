This 3-in-1 utility knife set packs over 26 blades for $10 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

VIGRUE (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Utility Knife Box Cutter 2-pack for $9.99 Prime shipped when you apply code ZK4MPL59 at checkout. Normally fetching $15, that code will slash 30% and mark a new Amazon low that we’ve tracked. These versatile utility knives are perfect for everything from paper and home crafts, to opening packages and more. The blade is both foldable and retractable here, with additional blade storage in the back of the knife. And you can certainly make use of it, as this set also comes with 20 additional blades. Over 700 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Though not quite as expansive as VIGRUE’s set, this 4-pack of basic box cutters rings up at only $4 if you’re sticking to a tighter budget. This value pack includes two smaller models with 9mm blades and two 18mm models for deeper cuts. Safe to own, simple to use, and available for some of the very best prices we can find, these affordable DIY tools are rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.

Of course, it doesn’t get much more versatile than this 15-in-1 multitool for less than $10. Packing a pair of pliers, a screwdriver, wire cutters, a can opener, and much more, this is a great tool to keep handy for small jobs and quick fixes. And for the long-term DIYer, our dedicated guide is always worth a look to see what others tools and gadgets are available to help you with your latest project.

More on VIGRUE’s Utitlity Knife set:

Our folding utility knives are made of metal material, high-quality steel handle and non-slip ABS grip to provide you with more safety, gives you a firm hold in any situation. Box cutters have extra 20 pieces ultra sharpness and double hardness blade, one box knife for multiple purposes, it cuts through paper, carpet, plastic, cartons, cloth, bags, leather, PVC, dry wall etc. Box cutters have extra 3 blades storage in the every back of handle, blade storage design for easy and quick use, 26 blades in total, folding and Retractable design meet almost all needs in Household or Working condition.

