Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool for under $10 Prime shipped (25% off)

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor Tools
25% off Under $10

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is offering its 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool for $9.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 by $2. This handy multi-tool boasts a solid build that’s comprised of stainless steel. You’ll stand to benefit from having 15 different tools in your pocket despite the fact that it spans just 4 inches when collapsed. A bundled sheath will make it much easier to carry each day, especially if you’d like to attach it to your belt and keep a pocket free for other things. Buyers will garner needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With months of nice weather ahead, now is a great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Why stop there when several other notable discounts are up still up for grabs? Examples range from this highly-rated 101-piece magnetic screwdriver set at $31 to Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel for $171.50. And don’t forget you can also snag this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set at $59 alongside DEWALT’s miter saw stand for $85.

Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool features:

With a multi-purpose list of features, the Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multitool has the accessories needed for screwdriving fixtures, cutting wire, gripping and turning nuts and bolts, sawing wood, opening cans and bottles, measuring, filing, even de-scaling fish. A utility pocket knife tool for everyday home life, as well as the great outdoors, whether camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or cycling!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

RYOBI’s 4-pack 18V ONE+ batteries include two 4Ah...
LEGO Super Mario sets now up to 28% off: Bowser’s...
This 20-foot strand of solar string lights just fell un...
Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, ...
Control the Proscenic 4-stage air purifier with your sm...
Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go sees first disco...
Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer ‘eliminates guesswo...
This highly-rated 101-piece magnetic screwdriver set is...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Amazon’s #1 best-selling trunk organizer hits 2021 low of $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More

Unopened copy of original Super Mario Bros. sells for $2 million to set new record

DIY today

RYOBI’s 4-pack 18V ONE+ batteries include two 4Ah & two 2Ah for $149, more from $99

From $99 Learn More
Save 28%

LEGO Super Mario sets now up to 28% off: Bowser’s Castle, Starter Course, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
40% off

This 20-foot strand of solar string lights just fell under $8 Prime shipped (Save 40%)

Under $8 Learn More

Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, Oakley, Herschel, more

Reg. $220

Control the Proscenic 4-stage air purifier with your smartphone, now 30% off at $152

$152 Learn More

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals