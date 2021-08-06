Pocket this 15-in-1 multi-tool for under $10 Prime shipped (25% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,400+) via Amazon is offering its 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool for $9.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked in 2021 by $2. This handy multi-tool boasts a solid build that’s comprised of stainless steel. You’ll stand to benefit from having 15 different tools in your pocket despite the fact that it spans just 4 inches when collapsed. A bundled sheath will make it much easier to carry each day, especially if you’d like to attach it to your belt and keep a pocket free for other things. Buyers will garner needle-nose pliers, a wire cutter, Philips screwdriver, can opener, and the list goes on. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with just about enough to fully cover Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With months of nice weather ahead, now is a great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Why stop there when several other notable discounts are up still up for grabs? Examples range from this highly-rated 101-piece magnetic screwdriver set at $31 to Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel for $171.50. And don’t forget you can also snag this expansive 248-piece mechanics tool set at $59 alongside DEWALT’s miter saw stand for $85.

Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multi-Tool features:

With a multi-purpose list of features, the Hi-Spec 15-in-1 Pocket Multitool has the accessories needed for screwdriving fixtures, cutting wire, gripping and turning nuts and bolts, sawing wood, opening cans and bottles, measuring, filing, even de-scaling fish. A utility pocket knife tool for everyday home life, as well as the great outdoors, whether camping, hiking, fishing, hunting or cycling!

