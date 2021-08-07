Take family game night to the next level with portable badminton net sets from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Boulder Portable Badminton Net Sets priced from $34.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers up to 36% off its normal going rate depending on which size you’re buying. If you’re looking for a way to play volleyball, tennis, badminton, and more, this is a great way to achieve just that. It has a variable height from 34 to 60.5 inches, and there are three different widths on sale today, including 10, 14, and 17 feet. Made from all-weather nylon, this net is designed to be set up and left in your yard even during inclement weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy owners and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Wilson Soft Play Volleyball so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. It’s available for under $9 on Amazon, though it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 16,000 happy volleyball players. It’s official size and weight, and even features a slightly softer feel to make it easier to use with all ages.

If you’re planning to use this on family game night, why not give your outdoor space a visual upgrade at the same time? Yesterday, we found a 20 foot strand of solar string lights available on Amazon for under $8 Prime shipped. It’s a 40% discount, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Boulder Portable Badminton Net Set:

  • This versatile volleyball net set will change family games forever – easily adapt our pop-up net to play pickleball, tennis or badminton! Whether it’s in the yard, on the beach, the drive or any flat area, this set will serve up the fun.
  • If the family camping trip needs an ace, this modified portable volleyball net for kids can come to the rescue! Lightweight & foldable, all parts are safely connected & pack down to just 3ft in a convenient carry case. Effortless entertainment!
  • If you’re a parent, time is always valuable – which is why our badminton setup with its adjustable net height (34″ – 60.5″) can be raised in just 3-5 mins. Say goodbye to tricky instructions & laborious construction – even the kids can pitch in!

