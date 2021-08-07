Take family game night to the next level with portable badminton net sets from $35

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Andromache (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Boulder Portable Badminton Net Sets priced from $34.99 shipped. Today’s deal delivers up to 36% off its normal going rate depending on which size you’re buying. If you’re looking for a way to play volleyball, tennis, badminton, and more, this is a great way to achieve just that. It has a variable height from 34 to 60.5 inches, and there are three different widths on sale today, including 10, 14, and 17 feet. Made from all-weather nylon, this net is designed to be set up and left in your yard even during inclement weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy owners and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Wilson Soft Play Volleyball so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. It’s available for under $9 on Amazon, though it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 16,000 happy volleyball players. It’s official size and weight, and even features a slightly softer feel to make it easier to use with all ages.

If you’re planning to use this on family game night, why not give your outdoor space a visual upgrade at the same time? Yesterday, we found a 20 foot strand of solar string lights available on Amazon for under $8 Prime shipped. It’s a 40% discount, making now a great time to pick it up.

More on the Boulder Portable Badminton Net Set:

This versatile volleyball net set will change family games forever – easily adapt our pop-up net to play pickleball, tennis or badminton! Whether it’s in the yard, on the beach, the drive or any flat area, this set will serve up the fun.

If the family camping trip needs an ace, this modified portable volleyball net for kids can come to the rescue! Lightweight & foldable, all parts are safely connected & pack down to just 3ft in a convenient carry case. Effortless entertainment!

If you’re a parent, time is always valuable – which is why our badminton setup with its adjustable net height (34″ – 60.5″) can be raised in just 3-5 mins. Say goodbye to tricky instructions & laborious construction – even the kids can pitch in!

