This 20-foot strand of solar string lights just fell under $8 Prime shipped (Save 40%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the 20-feet of OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights for $7.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having fallen as low as $10 once before and fetched as much as $14, we peg the $13 price point as an accurate number for comparison. This works out to 40% of savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Add a bit of ambiance to your outdoor setup with this string light set. Thanks to a solar-powered design, it’s a solution that will be largely hassle-free once you’ve got everything situated just the way you want it. A total of 30 LEDs span the 20-foot strand, ensuring there’s a bit of illumination roughly every 8 inches or so. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, you could opt for two 360-degree LED lanterns for roughly the same price at $8 Prime shipped. This could be a better option for folks that want to seriously brighten things up instead of casting just a bit of decorative light. Each unit shells out up to 250 lumens of light with as much as a 500-foot beam intensity.

OxyLED Crystal Ball Solar String Lights features:

30 LED Solar String Lights: The OxyLED christmas solar string lights build in 30 high quality LED lights with 20 ft length, the outdoor string lights are enough length to fit any indoors and outdoors. Perfect decoration for patio, garden, Christmas, holiday, wedding, party and other celebration occasions.

Solar Powered & Smart Control: The solar light string is powered by the built-in 1.2V 600mah rechargeable battery, which can be charged through the solar panel. Boasting an on / off switch and a light mode switch, this solar panel itself can be turned on or off manually to avoid overloading the light. Watch this curtain come to life with 8 stunning light modes. Choose between waves sequential, slo-glo, flash, slow fade, twinkling, and steady glow.

