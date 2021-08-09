Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Just in time for back to school, Eastbay is offering up to 50% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off orders of $49 or more with code COP20 at checkout. During this event you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and much more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your workouts this summer with the Nike Air Max 97′ Shoes that are currently marked down to $108 and originally sold for $170. These shoes are inspired by a high-speed bullet train with a unique sleek look. This style is lightweight, highly-breathable, and cushioned as well. They’re great for outdoor or indoor training and you can choose from several fun color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Be sure to head below to find additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Air Max 97′ Shoes $108 (Orig. $170)
- adidas Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes $108 (Orig. $180)
- Nike Epic Team Jacket $28 (Orig. $55)
- Under Armour Project Rock 3 Shoes $96 (Orig. $140)
- Nike React Miller Running Shoes $68 (Orig. $85)
Our top picks for women include:
- Under Armour Block City 2.0 $68 (Orig. $110)
- Nike React Phantom Running Flyknit $92 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Team Therma 1/4 Zip Pullover $28 (Orig. $55)
- ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 $96 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Air Pegasus 37 $80 (Orig. $130)
Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off new markdowns from $10.
