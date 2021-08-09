Eastbay takes 20% off orders of $49: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

-
FashionEastbay
50% off + 20% off

Just in time for back to school, Eastbay is offering up to 50% off sitewide as well as an extra 20% off orders of $49 or more with code COP20 at checkout. During this event you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, ASICS, and much more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your workouts this summer with the Nike Air Max 97′ Shoes that are currently marked down to $108 and originally sold for $170. These shoes are inspired by a high-speed bullet train with a unique sleek look. This style is lightweight, highly-breathable, and cushioned as well. They’re great for outdoor or indoor training and you can choose from several fun color options. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Eastbay customers. Be sure to head below to find additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Under Armour Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off new markdowns from $10.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eastbay

About the Author

Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sit...
Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from...
Amazon’s Off-to-College Fashion Guide: Carhartt, ...
Reebok Back to School Sale updates your activewear with...
Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25...
Columbia offers its best-sellers up to 25% off from $7:...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes...
J.Crew Factory Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods Weekend Savings Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, more

from $10 Learn More
40% off

Tillys Back to School Sale takes up to 40% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Converse, more

from $8 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dungeon Maker, Earth 3D, Agent A, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Take AMOLED OTG

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with AMOLED display + Wi-Fi 6E nears Amazon lows from $950

From $950 Learn More
Reg. $170

Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p recording over USB-C at $130 (Save 24%)

$130 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

$40+ Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

From $80 Learn More
Save $69

Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114

From $114 Learn More