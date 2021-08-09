Get jacked with a PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set, now up to $200 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the PowerBlock Personal Trainer Adjustable Dumbbell Set for $299.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $500 and fetching a bloated $580+ at Amazon and Walmart, this is up to $200 in savings and the lowest we can find. These dumbbells are designed to both save space in your home gym and grow with you through your fitness journey. A simple weight selection pin is used to adjust each of the dumbbells from 2.5- all the way up to 50-pounds in manageable 2.5-pound increments. You’ll also find a padded handle with wrist protection as well as a 10-year limited warranty from PowerBlock with your purchase. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below. 

An obvious lower-cost alternative here would be the Amazon Basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbells. Starting from $17 Prime shipped each, and ranging from 10- to 50-pounds, you can hand select the weights you’re after and keep your spending well below the PowerBlock offer above. They will take up more space at home (depending on how many you need) and you’ll have to just buy more when you need a heavier option, but they will get the job done for less otherwise. Rated 4+ stars from over 20,000 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also want to head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for additional workout gear offers as well as this morning’s Amazon protein sale. We have plenty of Orgain and Vega organic protein powders and shakes on sale from $15.50 right here. On the tech side of things, there are also some great price drops available on Apple Watch and Fitbit wearables to help power you through your summer workouts and beyond. 

More on the PowerBlock Adjustable Dumbbell Set:

The Personal Trainer Set is a hybrid set utilizing the weight stack from the Personal Set and the handles of the Elite Set. The Personal Trainer Set allows the user to achieve every 2.5 lb jump within the weight range of 2.5-50 lbs per dumbbell. Set comes with 2 dumbbells total.

