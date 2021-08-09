Stock up on organic Vega and Orgain protein powder/shakes from $15.50 at Amazon (30% off)

-
30% off $15.50+

We have now spotted a number of notable deals at Amazon on organic Vega and Orgain protein products. You can score the 4.2-pound container of Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder in various flavors from $61.77 shipped. The chocolate mocha flavor, for example, will drop down to $58.58 shipped if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Remember to cancel the sub after it ships to avoid monthly deliveries. You’re looking at 30-grams of plant-based protein with 5-grams of BCAA amino acids thrown in alongside an additional 5-grams of glutamic acid, per serving. This non-GMO mixture is also keto-friendly with 3 net carbs per serving as well as containing no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. Head below for more Amazon Vega and Orgain protein deals. 

More Vega and Orgain protein deals:

You might also want to dive into some of the notable fitness tracker workout companion deals we have live right now. Apple Watch SE models are now up to $40 off alongside this morning’s Apple Watch Sport Loop band 2021 lows. Over in our fitness tracker deal hub, you’ll find offers on Fitbit Versa 2, the Fitbit Sense, Garmin’s new diving smartwatch, and the brand’s Venu 2 GPS model that launched earlier this year. 

More on the Vega Sport Premium Protein Powder:

  • 30 GRAMS OF PLANT BASED PROTEIN POWDER with 5g BCAA amino acids and 5g Glutamic Acid. Amino Acid profile containing 9 essential amino acids from pea protein powder, pumpkin seed, organic sunflower seed.
  • SUPPORT RECOVERY POST WORKOUT with ingredients like tart cherry, turmeric extract and 2 billion CFU probiotics (bacillus coagulans) to help build muscle and support recovery.
  • MADE FOR ATHLETES – NSF Certified for Sport, Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Vegan protein powder and gluten free. Vega is proud to be voted #1 Sport Nutrition Product of the Year in the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2020, Sports Nutrition category. A survey of 40,000 people by Kantar.

