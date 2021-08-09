JESLED’s 1,200-lumen solar outdoor LED light falls to $15.50 at Amazon (Reg. $26)

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1,200-lumen Solar LED Outdoor Light for $15.59 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code H9I4RY9A at checkout. You’ll find that this solar panel delivers 1,200-lumens of brightness to your patio or yard anywhere that you mount it. This is thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to run wires to this light or change batteries once it’s installed. However, should the sun go away for a few days in a row, you’ll find a USB port so that way you can plug it in and recharge at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

While it doesn’t offer the same overall light output as today’s lead deal, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It is perfect for placing on fence posts or around your deck. You’ll find similar benefits here to JESLED’s light above, like solar power and the ability to mount anywhere without cables. Costing only $10 for a 2-pack, this is a great way to save some cash and still light up your yard.

For other ways to upgrade your outdoor space, check out Philips Hue’s Econic Color Pathway lights. They’re on sale for $127.50 right now, which is down from $150. This is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, making now a great time to add these to your walkways outside just in time for fall.

More on JESLED’s Solar LED Light:

Bright white 90 LEDs with max 1200 lumens & 2600 mAh larger capacity 18650 Lithium battery & bigger and more sensitive solar panel. This solar light outdoor motion sensor is able to be working during 4-5 nights even on a rainy day, and 5 hours under emergency mode

