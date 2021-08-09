Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light elevates your walkway at $127.50 (Reg. $150)

Philips Hue is currently offering its Econic White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light kit for $127.49 shipped. Typically you’d pay $150 at Amazon with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, you’ll enjoy Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Included alongside the lamp itself is a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re in search of another notable expansion to your Philips Hue setup, going with its Outdoor Motion Sensor is certainly a smart idea. The imprecise geofencing features that let your lights automatically turn on when you get home can sometimes be a pain to deal with, but this accessory lets you ditch that with more accurate and local presence detection. Alongside being able to set routines based on movement, it’ll also monitor outdoor temperature which can be used to automate your setup. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

In search of a spotlight instead? We’re still tracking the best price of the year on the Philips Hue Ludere from $81, down from the usual $130 going rate. Then go check out all of the price cuts in our coverage of the Govee sitewide sale for some ways to upgrade the lighting of your setup. With a collection of price cuts on everything from its all-new RGB lamps to standalone bulbs and more, you’ll be able to save up to 30% right here.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light kit features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

