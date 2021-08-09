RIDGID’s 6-inch jointer/planer returns to all-time low at $599, more up to $207 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers a selection of power tools up to $207 off. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite discount is the RIDGID 6A Corded 6 1/8-inch Jointer/Planer for $599. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s rare discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. RIDGID’s 6A jointer/planer comes with a 6 1/8-inch cutting head that tackles anything you feed through it. The large 45-inch top packs plenty of room on both sides of the cutting head for infeed and outfeed. There’s also a dual bevel fence that can stop at 45, 90, or 135 degrees for added versatility. If you’re wanting to start working with rough-sawn lumber, a jointer/planer like this is an absolute must in a workshop. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

While it won’t joint a board, you could instead opt for the CRAFTSMAN 13-inch benchtop planer. It’s available on Amazon for $349, which leaves an additional $250 in your pocket. If you still need a way to joint a board, we recommend picking up a set of MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY Miter Bars for $28.50 as well as the MATCHFIT Dovetail Clamp Pro kit for $85. This will allow you to build a jointing sled for your table saw, and all-in will only cost $462.50, which is still around $137 below the full-on planer above, while adding more versatility to your workshop.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save on workshop essentials. However, one stand-out deal that we’ve found recently is the Bose SoundLink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker which is on sale for $99, saving you $30 from its normal going rate. Designed to withstand dust and debris, this is the perfect workshop companion that let’s you enjoy tunes while assembling your next project.

More on the RIDGID Jointer/Planer:

RIDGID introduces the 6 Amp Corded 6-1/8 in. Jointer/Planer. Durably made, it features a heavy-duty induction motor that is totally enclosed to help prevent sawdust contamination. Considerably quiet for its 1 HP motor, it makes smooth cuts safely with the assist of a blade guard and push blocks. Its versatile dual bevel fence features stops at 45°, 90°, and 135°. The tool sits atop a rugged, wide-stance cabinet with on-board storage for blade alignment tools and accessories. A long, handy, 45 in. tabletop gives greater support to large pieces. Backed by the Industry Leading Lifetime Service Agreement, the 6 Amp 6-1/8 in. Jointer/Planer includes a steel cabinet and an operator’s manual

