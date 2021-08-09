Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you poolside for $99 (Save $30)

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped in all colors. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the lowest price of 2021 across all of the different styles and the second-best discount since the holiday season of last year. Living up to its name, the Bose SoundLink Color II arrives in several different styles for adding a pop of color into your listening experience. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water-resistance alongside 8-hour battery life for serenading you poolside through the rest of the summer. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 42,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 152,000 customers.

We’re also still tracking some discounted Anker Soundcore speakers as part of this ongoing sale from $22. That’s alongside some of the brand’s latest headphones and ANC earbuds, giving you quite a few different options for upgrading your listening experience through the end of summer.

Bose SoundLink Color II features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

