Bose SoundLink Color II Speaker serenades you poolside for $99 (Save $30)

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersBose
Reg. $129 $99

Bose is currently offering its Soundlink Color II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 shipped in all colors. Also matched at Amazon. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the lowest price of 2021 across all of the different styles and the second-best discount since the holiday season of last year. Living up to its name, the Bose SoundLink Color II arrives in several different styles for adding a pop of color into your listening experience. Its rugged form-factor comes backed by IPX7 water-resistance alongside 8-hour battery life for serenading you poolside through the rest of the summer. And if you want to create a wider soundstage, two of the speakers can be paired together for stereo playback. Over 42,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 152,000 customers.

We’re also still tracking some discounted Anker Soundcore speakers as part of this ongoing sale from $22. That’s alongside some of the brand’s latest headphones and ANC earbuds, giving you quite a few different options for upgrading your listening experience through the end of summer.

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the soft black Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones, for wireless music streaming up to 33′ away. An auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as tablets and MP3 players.

