Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor packs up to 0.1ms response time at low of $195

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (VG270) for $194.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this marks only the second notable discount we’ve tracked on this model and a new all-time low. Acer’s 27-inch monitor packs some serious gaming power here with crisp 1080p visuals at up to 165Hz, with the gray-to-gray response time maxing out at 0.1ms. And if that isn’t enough, you’ll also find AMD FreeSync on board for even smoother gameplay. That’s alongside dual HDMI 2.0 and a single DisplayPort rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 1,300 customers.

If you can live with a slightly smaller screen, this 24-inch model from AOC brings a 1080p curved display to the table for only $145. It also operates with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t have to compromise there or with the 1ms response time. Generally, the biggest change you’re looking at here is the screen real estate, so if you don’t mind downsizing, this is a great way to save an additional $50 over our lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 gamers.

Looking to overhaul your entire gaming setup? Check out these RTX 3070 gaming desktops for up to $400 off. These machines are ready to take on games at 1440p 120Hz, so they’re more than capable of keeping up with your new monitor, whichever you end up feeling best about.

Acer’s Nitro VG270 Monitor features:

27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Zero Frame Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology

Refresh Rate: 144Hz (OverClocking to 165Hz Using Display Port)

Response Time: 2ms (G to G) – Up to 0.1ms (G to G)

2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker

Ports: 1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Audio Out (Display Port Cable Included)

