Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor packs up to 0.1ms response time at low of $195

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAcer
Save $55 $195

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor (VG270) for $194.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, this marks only the second notable discount we’ve tracked on this model and a new all-time low. Acer’s 27-inch monitor packs some serious gaming power here with crisp 1080p visuals at up to 165Hz, with the gray-to-gray response time maxing out at 0.1ms. And if that isn’t enough, you’ll also find AMD FreeSync on board for even smoother gameplay. That’s alongside dual HDMI 2.0 and a single DisplayPort rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from nearly 1,300 customers.

If you can live with a slightly smaller screen, this 24-inch model from AOC brings a 1080p curved display to the table for only $145. It also operates with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, so you won’t have to compromise there or with the 1ms response time. Generally, the biggest change you’re looking at here is the screen real estate, so if you don’t mind downsizing, this is a great way to save an additional $50 over our lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 10,000 gamers.

Looking to overhaul your entire gaming setup? Check out these RTX 3070 gaming desktops for up to $400 off. These machines are ready to take on games at 1440p 120Hz, so they’re more than capable of keeping up with your new monitor, whichever you end up feeling best about.

Acer’s Nitro VG270 Monitor features:

  • 27″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) Widescreen IPS Zero Frame Monitor with AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology
  • Refresh Rate: 144Hz (OverClocking to 165Hz Using Display Port)
  • Response Time: 2ms (G to G) – Up to 0.1ms (G to G)
  • 2 speakers, 2 watts per speaker
  • Ports: 1 x Display Port, 2 x HDMI 2.0 Ports & 1 x Audio Out (Display Port Cable Included)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Acer

About the Author

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 rout...
Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress ...
Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgra...
Bag Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 P...
Take up to 63% off these highly-rated MacBook stands fr...
This spacious leather desk pad just hit a new low at $1...
These RTX 3070 gaming desktops let you pic AMD or Intel...
Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip returns to 2021 low at $7...
Show More Comments

Related

$126 off

Bring home Acer’s 32-inch Nitro 2K 165Hz curved monitor at low of $224 (Reg. $350)

$224 Learn More
Save 32%

Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz monitors, and accessories from $20

From $20 Learn More
Save $30

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs

Amazon low

Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress falls to a new Amazon low at $169

$169 Learn More

Why you should look for Bluetooth on your next Xbox headset [video]

Reg. $50

Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgrades your home theater at $40 or less

$40 or less Learn More
38% off

Bag Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 Prime shipped (38% off)

$10 Learn More