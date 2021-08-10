These RTX 3070 gaming desktops let you pic AMD or Intel at up to $400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,899.99 shipped. Down $400 from its list price, today’s deal marks one of the best that we’ve tracked all-time for a Ryzen 7 + RTX 3070 desktop. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 120Hz. With 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, this desktop is the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. Skytech is well-rated. Head below for more.

If you’re more of an Intel fan, then this RTX 3070 desktop is a great alternative. It’s also on sale at Newegg as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, and you’ll get the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with a 2.9GHz i7-10700F processor, 16GB of G.Skill Ripjaw V 3200MHz RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Coming in at $1,699.99 shipped, this is a $100 discount from its normal going rate and marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked for an RTX 3070 desktop. Just keep in mind that it’s not an unlocked processor, so you’ll not be able to overclock to try and pull additional performance out of the machine. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prefer Apple computers? Well, the latest M1 Mac mini is a fantastic option for your setup. It’s available at Amazon lows right now from $600, though opting for the previous-generation Intel Mac mini allows you to save even more as it starts at $499.

More on the Skytech Chronos Desktop:

Unleash outstanding performance for ultimate in-game domination. The Skytech Chronos gaming computer PC allows you to enjoy epic gaming experience and immersive multimedia entertainment. It perfectly combines stylish look and extreme performance, unleashing the power of top-notch hardware to let you play modern titles with ultra-realistic visual. And express your style with a sleek tempered glass case featuring built-in addressable RGB fans.

