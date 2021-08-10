Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows + prev-gen. model for $499

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $599.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Normally selling for $699, you’re looking at $99 in savings with today’s offer delivering an all-time low price that matches our previous mention. You can also grab the 512GB model for $749.99, down from $899 at checkout.

Apple’s latest Mac mini offers one of the best values on the market for getting in on the M1 action. Its compact footprint won’t take up much space on your desk, while still yielding a powerful machine equipped with up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports. It also delivers the added perk of being able to choose your own monitor. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the performance and efficiency of Apple Silicon can save even more thanks to this discount over at B&H on the previous-generation late 2018 Apple Mac mini i3 3.6GHz/8GB/256GB for $499. Having originally sold for $799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $699 going rate with today’s offer marking one of the best prices of the year that’s $20 under previous mentions. That also nets you another $101 in savings from the lead deal.

Relying on a 3.6GHz Intel processor as opposed to the M1 chip above, you’re looking at much the same compact footprint on the now previous-generation Mac mini. That’s alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as two USB 3.1 Type-A slots, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and more to deliver a more affordable entry point into the macOS ecosystem. For a more in-depth look, swing by our hands-on review.

Regardless of which model you end up with, Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub at $100 is a great companion for using on a desktop. This accessory delivers a selection of front-facing I/O headlined by USB-C, SD card readers, and more. There’s even a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in with your new Apple desktop. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

