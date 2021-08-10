Apple’s latest $8 movie sale is packed with adventure flicks and biopics + $1 rental

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of adventure titles to $8. With the summer heat bearing down, now is a perfect time to expand your digital library and kickback on the couch with the AC blasting and a new movie on the TV. This time around, there’s everything from classics like the Matrix, Wizard of Oz and, the Goonies to more recent hits of Crazy Rich Asians, the Hangover, Ready Player One, and much more. That’s also alongside an $8 biopic sale and this week’s $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that take you and the cast on adventures through Oz, video game-inspired worlds, and more. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more at $8 each. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside the adventure films, there’s also a collection of biopic titles which are also on sale for $8 each. Here are some of our favorites.

And to close out today’s movie sale, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Minari. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Steven Yeun, Alan Kim, and Yeri Han.

