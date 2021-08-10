Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering ASUS’ RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Usually going for the full $130, you can save a solid 23% today and match the all-time low that we’ve tracked just once before. ASUS’ AX1800 router delivers speeds up to 1.8Gb/s over 802.11ax, so if you’ve been looking for the right moment to give Wi-Fi 6 a try, now is a great time to do it. You’ll garner up to 3,000-square feet of coverage here, but that can easily be increased through its AiMesh system. That way, if you have a compatible AiMesh router or range extender, you can enjoy a seamless connection no matter the size of your home. Over 425 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you can save another $30 by opting for this popular TP-Link AX1500 router for $70. Not only does it ring up a full $30 under our lead deal, but this router comes with Alexa support as well. It isn’t quite as fast as ASUS’ offering, but for most games and streaming, 1.2Gb/s is plenty to get the job done. Over 7,000 reviews have left it with a 4.3/5 star rating.

Looking for something a little more fired up? We’re tracking a whole slew of TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router deals with speeds up to 6.6Gb/s. More than that, the Deco X90 mesh router system delivers those lightning-quick speeds with up to 6,000-square feet of coverage, all at an all-time low of $400 shipped.

ASUS RT-AX55 Wi-Fi 6 router features:

Next-Gen WiFi Standard – Supporting the latest WiFi standard 802.11AX (WiFi 6) and 80MHz bandwidth for better capacity and efficiency.

Ultra-fast WiFi Speed – RT-AX55 supports 80MHz bandwidth and 1024-QAM for dramatically faster wireless connections. With a total networking speed of about 1800Mbps — 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1201 Mbps on the 5GHz band.

Increase Capacity and Efficiency – Supporting not only MU-MIMO but also OFDMA technique to efficiently allocate channels, communicate with multiple devices simultaneously.

