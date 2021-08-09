Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

A series of TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh system deals have now gone live at Amazon to start the week, headlined by the Deco X90 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99. Shipping is free across the board. Taking $100 off the going rate, this is still one of the first notable discounts and a match of the all-time low set only once before. Arriving as one of the most capable mesh systems from TP-Link, its flagship Deco X90 package arrives with a pair of access points for providing 6,000-square feet of coverage. Alongside support for over 200 devices, you’re also looking at 6.6Gb/s throughput to handle everything from 4K streaming to gaming, a collection of smart home devices, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 875 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $80.

Or if you’re looking for a more comprehensive upgrade, be sure to check out the latest addition to our ongoing UniFi Diary series. Detailing how I finally upgraded from the USG after three years of relying on the gear, I finally put the recent UniFi Dream Machine Pro to the test. You can read up on the pros of the router, what it was like to upgrade, and some final thoughts right here.

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

