Score up to $20 in FREE Costco credit with 1-year memberships starting at $60

Costco is currently bundling a 1-year membership with a FREE shop card starting at $60. Those who opt for the standard Gold Star membership will score a $10 gift card for use in-store, while springing for the higher-end Gold Star Executive status will net $20 in credit. This is one of the first promotions of the year and the best since January. Whether it’s just about time to renew your existing membership to the wholesale club or you’re looking to have your access in order ahead of the upcoming holiday shopping season, today’s promotion is worth a look. We rarely see any kind of promotion on a membership in the first place, with the added credit making for a notable time to get in on the Costco perks. Head below for additional information and the terms and conditions.

Costco is one of the more popular wholesale clubs out there, delivering plenty of perks for members ranging from 2% rewards on purchases for those with the Gold Star Executive status to exclusive discounts and much more. That’s of course on top of the usual savings that come from buying everything from food to home goods and more in bulk.

First up, be sure to head over to the handy store locator tool in order to find your nearest Costco location. You can also browse all of the ongoing discounts and specials currently available at the wholesale club on this landing page, for those looking to plan ahead on spending that free credit.

More on the Costco membership promotion:

Gold Star Members receive a $10 Costco Shop Card

Gold Star Executive Members receive a $20 Costco Shop Card

1. Purchase your Costco Membership Activation Certificate below.

2. Receive your Costco Membership Activation Certificate by email.

3. Bring your Costco Membership Activation Certificate to any U.S. or Puerto Rico Costco location to join as a new member.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!