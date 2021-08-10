DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi robot vacuum has whole-home mapping + voice control at just $129

Walmart is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $129 shipped. Though it originally retailed for $530, it’s gone for around $150 or so at Amazon until it sold out there and today’s deal is within $9 of its all-time low. For comparison, you’d actually spend $230 for a renewed model at Amazon third-parties right now. While many robot vacuums in this price range lack higher-end features like mapping and voice control, this model has both of those. That’s right, it maps your home through through Smart Navi 2.0 and can clean up to 1,100-square feet on a single charge, never crossing the same place twice. Plus, it works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice control, making this a great upgrade to any smart home. Rated 4/5 stars.

Honestly, today’s deal is one of the best prices that you’ll find for a robot vacuum, especially with these features. For comparison, the ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner lacks voice control and mapping, though it costs $130 at Amazon right now. However, you could some cash when opting for the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It’s available for $30 on Amazon, which is a great deal considering what you get for the money. It’s designed as a 3-in-1 vacuum that can handle functioning as an upright, handheld, and handheld with a head for a variety of cleaning tasks.

After you tackle indoor chores, don’t forget to turn your attention outside. Today only, you can bring home a Sun Joe 14.5A electric pressure washer for $100. While refurbished, you’re saving 50% from the normal going rate, making today a great time to invest in an electric pressure washer.

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum:

  • Smart Navi 2.0: Maps your home while cleaning and creates the perfect systematics cleaning path. Never cleans the same place twice. Cleans up to greater than 1100 square feet per cycle
  • Voice & app controls: Alexa & Google Assistant voice commands; Ecovacs Smart App comes with 5 plus advanced features including direct control, scheduling, status updates, cleaning modes, accessories status, etc.
  • Max mode power: Increase suction power by up to 2X for particularly troublesome messes. Use with auto clean, or specialized edge & spot mode cleaning

