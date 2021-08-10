Bring home a Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Today only, Woot is offering some notable price drops on refurbished Sun Joe pressure washers with 2-year warranties attached. You can grab the Sun Joe SPX3000-RM 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $200, this one typically sells in the $150 range at Amazon where it is currently selling for $146. This is a great time to score a high-quality pressure washer for your outdoor space or washing the car with a solid discount. It sports a 1800-Watt/14.5 Amp motor that can push out up to 2030 psi with five quick-connect spray tips (0-, 15-, 25-, and 40-degrees as well as a soap option). Dual detergent tanks are joined by a 34-inch extension wand, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 38,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Today’s deal will leave you more than enough to pick up some general Oxy Solve House and Siding Pressure Washer Cleaner. The 1-gallon container comes in at $22 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 2,400 Amazon customers. Great for “stains and discoloring from algae, moss and mildew,” this formula is designed to tackle “house siding including vinyl, aluminum, stucco, wood and brick,” among other things. 

You’ll also want to browse through the ongoing Greenworks Amazon sale with up to 25% off the brand’s latest electric mowers, chainsaws, and more. Then dive into our Green deals guide for other offers to outfit your space including JESLED’s 1,200-lumen solar outdoor LED light, this Greenworks 24V 13-inch Electric Mower, and Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel, just to name a few. 

More on the Sun Joe SPX3000 pressure washer:

The Sun Joe SPX3000 pressure washer delivers it all to tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more. This pressure washer packs a powerful punch with its 1800-Watt/14.5 Amp motor. The Sun Joe SPX3000 electric pressure washer generates up to 2030 PSI of water pressure (at initial discharge per CSA internal pressure testing) and 1.76 GPM (with nozzle open at minimum pressure) of water flow.

