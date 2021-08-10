Fossil Back to School Flash Sale takes extra 50% off with deals from $15 + free shipping

-
50% off from $15

For a limited time only, Fossil takes an extra 50% off all sale styles when promo code SUMMER50 at checkout. Plus, Fossil is offering Gen 5E Smartwatches for $179. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Commuter Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $50. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $139. You can style this watch with casual or business attire and you can wear it throughout any season. The large face is very on-trend for this season and it will stand out with all of your looks. It’s available in two color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below to score additional deals from Fossil or you can shop the entire flash sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off denim from just $18.

