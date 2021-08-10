Fossil Back to School Flash Sale takes extra 50% off with deals from $15 + free shipping

For a limited time only, Fossil takes an extra 50% off all sale styles when promo code SUMMER50 at checkout. Plus, Fossil is offering Gen 5E Smartwatches for $179. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Commuter Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $50. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $139. You can style this watch with casual or business attire and you can wear it throughout any season. The large face is very on-trend for this season and it will stand out with all of your looks. It’s available in two color options and rated 4.5/5 stars from Fossil customers. Head below to score additional deals from Fossil or you can shop the entire flash sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Commuter Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $50 (Orig. $139)
- Flynn Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $45 (Orig. $149)
- Fenmore Midsize Multifunction Leather Watch $45 (Orig. 149)
- Wylie Brown Leather Watch $32 (Orig. $159)
- Rhett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch $45 (Orig. $149)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Lyric Rose Gold Watch $52 (Orig. $149)
- Monroe Date Brown Leather Watch $54 (Orig. $119)
- Jolie Hobo Handbag $87 (Orig. $248)
- Lufkin Traveler Wallet $15 (Orig. $48)
- Gen 5E Smartwatch Rose Gold-Tone Watch $179 (Orig. $249)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 40% off denim from just $18.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!