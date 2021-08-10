Just $10 adds 16,000-lumens of light to your garage with these two LED fixtures (Save 50%)

-
50% off $10

Freelicht Lighting (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 8,000-lumen Deformable LED Lights for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves you 50% from its normal going rate, delivering a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Perfect for screwing into any garage, workshop, video space, or even basement, these fixtures each output 8,000-lumens of 6500K light. There are a total of four deformable panels available here that allow you to aim light exactly where it needs to go, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

When it comes to bright lighting, today’s deal is really among the best pricing that we’ve ever seen. For comparison, our #1 mention when it comes to lower-cost bright bulbs is a 2-pack of 2,600-lumen lights that fetches $18 right now at Amazon. Really, about as good as it’s going to get when it comes to lower-cost lighting is this 4-pack of 750-lumen bulbs for $7.50 at Amazon, which only saves $2.50 but ditches 13,000-lumens of brightness.

Don’t forget that, for outdoor lighting, Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is currently seeing its first discount to $140. That’s a $40 discount from its normal going rate, making this the lowest price that we’ve tracked. This camera mounts to the outside of your home and allows you to see what’s going on, day or night, when you’re away.

More on the Freelicht LED Fixture:

Super Bright Garage Light: These garage light bulbs have 4 ultra-bright adjustable LED light Panels, come with 192 Pcs upgraded top-quality chips that total 8000 lumens, 6500K daylight for your garage, providing the best indoor lighting experience.

