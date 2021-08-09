Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Wired Plus sees first discount at $140 ($40 off)

B&H is offering the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus for $139.99 shipped. This latest iteration from Ring goes for $180 on Amazon, and today’s $40 discount is the first we’ve tracked, marking a new all-time low. Streaming in constant 1080p quality, Ring’s new Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is ready to keep your home safe day or night, rain or snow. It comes backed by motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB alarm, and color night vision. You can check the feed anytime from your phone, and/or make use of the two-way talk function with an Alexa-compatible device like the Echo Show or Fire TV. Currently rated 5/5 stars, and you can dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more options.

If the built-in floodlights aren’t a must, the Wyze Cam 3 is ready for both indoor and outdoor viewing for only $36. This 1080p security camera is housed in IP65 weather-resistant casing, with compatibility for Alexa- and Assistant-enabled devices. That’s on top of the same security features you’ll find above, like two-way talk, motion and sound detection, and full-color night vision. Over 14,000 satisfied customers have left it an average 4.6/6 star rating.

Speaking of the Echo Show, did you see the deal we picked up on the all-new Show 8 and Show 5? They’re each taking some solid $30 discounts right now, marking the best prices we’ve seen to date. So if you’ve been wanting to add some Alexa voice commands to your home, you can bring that and so much more in for just $55.

The black weather-resistant Floodlight Cam Wired Plus from Ring enables you to monitor an outdoor area. This camera captures 1080p resolution video from a wide 140° horizontal field of view. It features dual motion-activated LED floodlights, customizable motion detection, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a 105 dB siren to deter intruders.

