Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse falls to new low of $92 (Save 30%), more from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Logitech G PRO gaming accessories headlined by its G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse at $91.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at $38 in savings with today’s offer beating previous mentions by $8 in order to mark a new all-time low at Amazon. Logitech’s G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse enters as one of the brand’s most capable peripherals and comes centered around an Esports-grade 25,600DPI sensor. That’s alongside a lightweight build, 48-hour battery life, personalized lighting, and four customizable buttons to really sell the competitive nature. Over 7,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $30.

Other notable Logitech G PRO discounts:

Now for a real battlestation upgrade, the price cut we spotted yesterday on this Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor is certainly worth a closer look. After seeing its very first discount, the $100 in savings deliver about as compelling of a gaming experience as you’ll find. There’s also plenty of other savings to be had in our PC gaming guide, as well.

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse features:

Designed over two years with direct input from many professional esports players, Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is built to the exacting standards of some of the world’s top esports professionals. PRO Wireless gaming mouse is purpose built for extreme performance and includes the latest and most advanced technologies available. Featuring Lightspeed technology, PRO Wireless overcomes the limitations of latency, connectivity and power to provide rock solid and super-fast 1 mms report rate connection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!