Men’s Health magazine now under $4 per year (Reg. $15+), more from $4.50

DiscountMags has now kicked of its Deals of the Week with a holiday-worthy price on Men’s Health magazine and more. We have seen it drop down to $4 per year a few times in 2021, but today’s offer knocks it down even lower. You can now lock-in 2-years of Men’s Health magazine for just $7.50 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and zero auto renewals. That’s just $3.75 per year and well under the annual $8 price tag Amazon is charging right now. Needless to say, if you’re looking to refresh your subscription, score an easy remote gift, or jump in for the first time, now’s the time to do it. Head below for deals and details. 

Men’s Health covers everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, fitness, science, health, wellness and more. It is an “essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier.”

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale as you’ll also find some great offers on INC magazine and a particularly low price on Architectural Digest at $4.50 a year — this one rarely drops below $5 in the typical weekend sales these days. 

You’ll find all of the Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies right here as well as our new August 2021 Reading List filled with page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more

More on Men’s Health Magazine:

Men's Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men's Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world's most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more.

