August 2021 Reading List: Page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, more

August has officially arrived and so have the new book releases. End the summer with fresh new reads, including thrillers, love novels, or educational books. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks for this August’s Reading List.

Fresh by Margot Wood

Just in time for back to school, Margot Wood has a book in the eyes of a freshman college student called “Fresh.” This book takes you through Elliot McHugh’s discoveries in college, including parties, studying, and crushes. It’s a funny and light-hearted read that will be hitting the bookshelves on August 3.

The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng

If you’re looking for a phycological thriller, “The Other Me” by Sarah Zachrich Jeng is a must-read. This book takes you down a rabbit hole when Kelly can’t remember anything from her life after she celebrates a birthday party. She wakes up with an unknown husband and a completely different life. It will take you on a fun journey to find out what was in her past.

The Last Mona Lisa by Jonathan Santlofer

Another thrilling title in the August Reading List is “The Last Mona Lisa” by Jonathan Santlofer. This book is about the theft of the real Mona Lisa art piece that took place in 1911. Inside this book, Luke Perrone dives into the case of the missing Mona Lisa and has a unique perspective because he happens to be a descendant of the man who stole it. The piece was stolen for two years, and he hires a detective to figure out the entire story. This novel will hit bookshelves on August 17.

The Last Guests

Finally, to end the summer with a bang, “The Last Guests” by J.P. Pomare is a perfect read for that. When the newlyweds Lina and Cain decide to make an extra income by renting out their beach cottage, they never would have thought of the consequences that would come. They quickly find out that someone has been watching their every move. This book is sure to have you turning the pages to find out what’s to come. This novel is now available for pre-order on Amazon and hits shelves on August 31.

Still need more books to add to your reading list? Catch up on July’s Reading List here.

