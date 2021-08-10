Tom Nook and Hyrule Hero Link PDP Commuter Switch cases arrive; pre-order now

PDP has unleashed two new Commuter cases for Nintendo Switch. This time around, each of the Switch cases pays homage to popular Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda characters. More specifically, Tom Nook and Hyrule Hero Link. These join PDP’s long list of gaming gear, which spans compatibility across all of the big platforms, including Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and even PC. The new Commuter cases feature a “hard-shell construction” with internal storage for a Switch or Switch Lite, 14 game cards, and more. Continue reading for additional details.

Despite already having loads of gaming gear to choose from, PDP has added two new and delightful Switch cases to its product lineup. When it comes to functionality, both mimic the original Commuter case with room for your preferred Switch console, 14 games, and even more storage, thanks to a zipper pocket along the front.

As mentioned earlier, PDP’s new Switch cases are outfitted with memorable characters from some of Nintendo’s most popular games. Hyrule Hero Link is one we all could have seen coming, and Tom Nook is a welcome surprise. Each case is officially licensed by Nintendo and wields color-matching designs that stay true to both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Pricing and availability

Both Tom Nook and Hyrule Hero Link iterations of PDP’s Commuter Switch cases are now available for pre-order. Pricing is locked in at $29.99, and each offering is slated to ship starting on August 23. No matter which case you end up buying, they are both backed by an Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee, which ensures that buyers will only be charged the lowest price it sells for between now and when shipments go out.

9to5Toys’ Take

Everyone likes to have gear that’s tailored to their interests and hobbies, and the latest Commuter Switch cases from PDP are bound to scratch that itch for Animal Crossing and The Legend of Zelda enthusiasts. From my perspective, both styles are tastefully designed and can be appreciated by just about anyone.

Pricing is a bit high when compared with some of the plain offerings out there, but this is to be expected when buying a licensed product from a well-known brand. Plus, these Commuter cases boast quite a bit of internal storage in addition to a carrying handle and removable shoulder strap.

