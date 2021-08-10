Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress falls to a new Amazon low at $169

Amazon is offering the Zinus 8-inch Mint Green Memory Foam Hybrid Spring Mattress for $169 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $210 or more this year, up to $267, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mattress measures 8-inches thick and features Z:Comfort and Z:Fusion Foams that top the “durable Support Coil System,” delivering a true hybrid design. It ships to your home in a compact box, fully expanding to its original shape after 72 hours of being unwrapped. Plus, you’ll find a full 10-year “worry-free” limited warranty, giving you peace of mind that this mattress will last you for the next decade. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of happy customers. Head below for more.

Something that I just can’t live without at this point is a cooling gel pillow, especially when it’s $35 shipped. I picked one up a few years ago and it’s been hard to sleep without it ever since. Today’s lead deal offers a similar cooling gel feature, so why not outfit your bedroom with both a new mattress and pillow?

Start your morning the right way with a K-cup-ready coffee makers from $33. Today’s sale also includes the Keurig K-Mini at $60, giving you a few different options to choose from. There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning, and these single-serve brewers make that easy.

More on the Zinus Memory Foam Hybrid Spring Mattress:

TRADITIONAL COMFORT THAT’S A STEP ABOVE – With the subtle softness of Z:Comfort and Z:Fusion Foams atop our durable Support Coil System, this trusted hybrid goes a level above the coziness you expect from a traditional mattress

CERTIPUR-US CERTIFIED – Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

EXPERTLY PACKAGED – Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!