This K-cup-ready coffee maker is down to $33 alongside Keurig K-Mini at $60 (Reg. up to $70)

CHULUX (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering its Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $33.14 shipped. That’s 17% off the typical rate there and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This deal allows you to affordably outfit your bedroom or a guest room with its own personal coffee maker. The ability to accept individual pods will make it a breeze to brew a fresh cup of coffee right after you wake up. I have one of these in each of the guest rooms in my home and am happy to report that they have been reliably brewing coffee for well over a year now. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find a Keurig-branded solution that’s down to $60.

We’ve also spotted that Amazon is offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $59.99 shipped in various colors. Down from $70, today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly single-serve coffee maker, this is it. With a multitude of color choices, you’ll find that there’s bound to be a style here that fits your kitchen aesthetic. Plus, its compact form-factor means it’ll easily fit on your counter or in a cabinet when not being used. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 44,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Plan ahead and keep some water in a room with this 2-liter pitcher at under $5 Prime shipped. It boasts a compact, slim design that won’t take up much space while still holding enough water to brew several cups of coffee. Over 65% of Amazon shoppers have left a 4+ star rating.

Once you’re finished here, you may want to stock up on K-cups with a 100-pack of Amazon-branded offerings from $18.50. You can also snatch up this highly-rated stainless steel BBQ tool kit at $17 Prime shipped or bag Cuisinart’s 22-piece Complete Cookware Set at $50. Swing by our dedicated home goods guide to see what else is up for grabs.

CHULUX Single-Serve Coffee Maker features:

CHULUX personal coffee maker compatible with 1.0 and 2.0 pod coffee capsules to meet variety needs. Also suitable for using ground coffee (reusable filter NOT included) to create your private cafe at leisure or busy moments.

800W heating element with rapid brewing technology by blue indicator light flash,also features auto shut-off preventing from overheating,keeping safe and help saving energy.One cup of hot brewed coffee will ready for you within 3mins. Also can use it as a water boiler to get hot water or tea.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!