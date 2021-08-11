Cut your meal prep time down with Cuisinart’s Stainless Steel Chopper at $16 (Reg. $25)+ more

Woot is now offering some solid price drops on a collection of Cuisinart kitchenware headlined by its Stainless Steel Chopper at $15.99. Shipping is free for Prime members on everything, but, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $25 for most of this year at Amazon, today’s deal is an additional $9 or nearly 35% off of that and the lowest price we can find. An inexpensive way to cut your meal prep time down so you can spend more time out in the sun, this little chopper is great for everything from cheese, nuts, and herbs to cloves of garlic, veggies, and more. The dishwasher-safe chopper features a simple push-down handle to dice up your ingredients in “seconds” with an included base that allows it to function with or without a cutting board under it. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

A more affordable product that provides a similar experience falls to the ZYLISS Zick-Zick Classic Food Chopper. This manual chopper comes in at just over $12 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from over 2,700 Amazon customers. The stainless steel blade is joined by a handle lock for safe storage as well as a cover that protects your fingers, just don’t expect to get the stainless steel exterior like today’s lead deal.  

You can browse through the rest of today’s Cuisinart Woot sale right here for additional deals on coffee makers, food processors, chopping boards, and more from $20 Prime shipped

Then go scoop up a Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker down at $136 and head over to our home goods guide for deals on patio furniture, air fryers, multi-cookers, robot vacuums, lamps, haircut kits, and more. 

More on the Cuisinart Stainless Steel Chopper:

Chop, dice and mince in seconds. The Cuisinart Stainless Steel Food Chopper is great for chopping vegetables, hard cheeses, nuts, herbs, garlic and more. The base allows you to chop with or without a cutting board…Stainless steel chopper housing and blade…Chop anything from hard cheese to a clove of garlic in seconds…Easy push-down handle for quick chops.

