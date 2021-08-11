Finish off summer the right way: Margaritaville Frozen Drink Maker now $136 (Reg. $280)

Kohl’s is now offering the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker (DM0700) for $135.99 shipped after you apply code SUNNY15 at checkout. Regularly up to $280, this model currently starts at $190 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. If you’re looking for a way to finish off the summer right, some delicious frozen cocktails might be just the trick. The no-brainer frozen concoction maker features a 36-ounce blending jar, a simple mixing tool “with measurements for making pina coladas, daiquiris, and margaritas,” and the ever-important automatic ice shave ‘n blend cycle. Removable dishwasher-safe parts and a 4+ star rating from over 1,800 Amazon customers round out the notables here. More details below.

Now if you would prefer something more affordable than can do double duty on your cocktails and protein shakes, consider the NutriBullet Nutrient Extractor. This simple-to-use option sells for under $55 and provides that personal-sized experience that’s also large enough for crushing iced drinks and light meal preparations. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 26,000 Amazon customers.

Dive into our home goods guide for kitchen and essential deals including this Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker, the Dash Delish Stand Mixer, and a great deal on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker. This morning also saw a solid offer on the highly-rated Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer as well as some great furniture offers like this 10-foot patio umbrella with base and Henn&Hart’s highly-rated industrial pulley floor lamp.

More on the Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Drink Maker:

The Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker with 36-ounce blending jar is an easy-to-use margarita machine that lets you easily create pitchers full of fun, tropics-inspired party drinks

Machine features the No-Brainer mixing tool with measurements for making pina coladas, daiquiris, and margaritas. 400-watts of combined shaving & blending power

Automatic shave ‘n blend cycle mixes the right proportion of ice with ingredients; manual blend only/shave only cycles

