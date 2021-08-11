Gentleman’s Hardware unleashes new collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight

From pocket knives to grooming gear, Gentleman’s Hardware is a brand that prides itself on making “stylish, functional, and superior goods.” The latest product to come across our radar is its new Commuter Collapsible Water Bottle. Not only does it wield a space-saving design, it also comes with a miniature flashlight and carabiner that handily links everything together. It comes in a navy blue colorway that pairs wonderfully with a stainless steel screw-top lid. While this is far from the only collapsible water bottle on the market, the high-end look and clip-on flashlight certainly make it a unique option. Continue reading to learn more.

Collapsible water bottle

With a 16-ounce capacity, the new Gentleman’s Hardware Commuter Collapsible Water Bottle tries to strike a balance between utility and portability. It’s marketed as an ideal solution for “short trips, hikes, or your daily commute,” which makes it sound like a great option for many folks.

Having used a 16-ounce Nalgene bottle over the last couple of months, I can tell you firsthand that it’s been a delight to cast larger bottles aside. It has fit in every cup holder I’ve tried, which is something that should also ring true for this unit.

When not in use, the Commuter Collapsible Water Bottle shrinks down to a much smaller size. It’s also bundled with a matching miniature flashlight, which the company touts as being “great to have on hand when you need to shine some light on the situation.” The flashlight clips onto the bottle itself using an included carabiner.

Pricing and availability

With a pre-order price of $18.62, the new Gentleman’s Hardware Commuter Collapsible Water Bottle manages to compete quite well in this space. It rings especially true when factoring in that it comes with a matching flashlight. While this bottle is now available for pre-order, the listing has yet to confirm when units will start being shipped to customers. That being said, buyers will not be charged until this order ships.

9to5Toys’ Take

Gear like this is right up my alley. I’ve always been a fan of just about any product that manages to constrain the overall amount of space it takes, especially when not in use. The Gentleman’s Hardware Commuter Collapsible Water Bottle certainly appears to do this well in photos.

While I wish precise dimensions when expanded and collapsed were displayed in the product listing, it seems safe to assume that roughly two-thirds of the overall stature can be reduced when it isn’t being used. This isn’t as drastic as some of the others available, but I would be surprised if this unit ends up being a more sturdy and rugged alternative.

