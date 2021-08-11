Henn&Hart’s highly-rated industrial pulley floor lamp falls to Amazon low at $100 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Henn&Hart Modern Industrial Pulley System Floor Lamp for $99.98 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $160 for this lamp and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique lamp works with all bulb types, as long as they’re an E26 base. This includes Philips Hue, LIFX, TP-Link, and many other smart options as well as standard LEDs under 100W. Made from premium materials, there’s metal in the shade, steel in the frame, and all finishes are hand-done for a unique look on each and every unit. If you’re looking for a way to spruce up your living room or office, this is it. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 400 happy customers. Head below for more.

Since it’s compatible with Hue bulbs, we recommend picking up this 1,600-lumen bulb from Philips. Compatible with both Bluetooth hubs, as well as Zigbee setups, this is a versatile smart home addition while bringing a bright 1,600-lumens to your living space. It’s only $20, as well, making it a fairly budget-focused upgrade too.

For other smart home lighting gear, don’t forget about the Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip that’s back down to a 2021 low at $70. There’s other HomeKit-enabled discounts available in Blair’s roundup as well, so be sure to give those items a look.

More on the Henn&Hart Industrial Floor Lamp:

Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary lamp, clean line lamp, mid-century modern lamp, modern design lamp, urban modern lamp, transitional lamp, modern farmhouse lamp, industrial lamp, minimalist lamp, Scandinavian lamp, traditional lamp, Hollywood Glam Lamp, Coastal lamp, Hollywood Regency lamp, eclectic lamp, modern country lamp, Art Deco lamp, Asian Zen lamp, Feng Shui lamp, chic lamp.

