Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip returns to 2021 low at $70 alongside other Siri accessories from $40

-
AmazonSmart HomeEve
Save now From $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $80 going rate, you’re looking at $10 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second notable offer of the year that matches our previous mention for the 2021 low. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.” Head below for more from $35.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories:

For more ways to expand your HomeKit setup, go check out the discount we tracked to start the week on the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway at $127.50. Whether you’re looking to add some ambiance to the front walkway or your backyard porch, this is a notable buy to elevate your space for outdoor hangouts through the rest of the year. Or go grab one of these discounted Govee lightstrips from $18.

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Eve

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This coupon reduces ROCKPAL’s 350W/288Wh portable...
DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi robot vacuum has whole-home mapping + ...
Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager with charg...
This K-cup-ready coffee maker is down to $33 alongside ...
Nokia’s affordable 5.4 Android Smartphone is even mor...
This expansive, highly-rated stainless steel BBQ tool s...
These prev-gen. 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pro cases are ju...
Govee 66-ft. smart RGB LED strip at $18, 48-ft. RGBW ou...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

sitewide sale

Govee launches up to 30% off sitewide sale on RGB floor lamps, TV bias lighting, much more

30% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Drink Water Reminder Pro, Alpha Backup Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Score up to $20 in FREE Costco credit with 1-year memberships starting at $60

$20 credit Learn More
$107 off

This coupon reduces ROCKPAL’s 350W/288Wh portable power station to $143 (Reg. up to $250)

$143 Learn More
Save now

DEEBOT 711 Wi-Fi robot vacuum has whole-home mapping + voice control at just $129

$129 Learn More
Reg. $40

Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager with charging dock now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

$28.50 Learn More