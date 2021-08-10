Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip returns to 2021 low at $70 alongside other Siri accessories from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Eve HomeKit accessories headlined by its Color LED Light Strip for $69.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $80 going rate, you’re looking at $10 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second notable offer of the year that matches our previous mention for the 2021 low. Eve’s Light Strip works with Siri as well as the rest of your HomeKit setup out of the box and features a standalone design, meaning an additional hub isn’t required. It’s a great option for adding bias lighting throughout your smart home, whether it’s behind a TV or monitor, on a shelf, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and in our hands-on review we said that “you won’t find an overall better option if you’re in the market for a Wi-Fi-based light strip.” Head below for more from $35.

Other notable Eve HomeKit accessories:

Eve HomeKit Light Strip features:

With Eve Light Strip, bring any solid surface to life thanks to premium HomeKit-enabled LED technology. Activate 1800 lumens for whole-room ambience, or dim to a subtle glow of understated elegance. All in full-spectrum white and millions of colors that you control via Siri or the app.

