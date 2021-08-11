Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, sandals, apparel, more

-
FashionKEEN
50% off from $20

Keen is currently offering new markdowns at up to 50% off during its summer sale. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on hiking sandals, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Arroyo II Hiking Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $100. These shoes feature a water-resistant leather and specific grooves in the outsole help to propel you up or down the hill with traction. The mesh lining adds breathability and they’re also cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Keen customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Steep and Cheap Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Merrell, Salomon, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

KEEN

About the Author

Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and C...
Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection pays tribute to1960 ...
Fossil Back to School Flash Sale takes extra 50% off wi...
Sunglass Hut cuts up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, more +...
Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance d...
Hunter x Peppa Pig collaborate for back-to-school seaso...
Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sneaker Sale takes up to ...
Eddie Bauer end of summer event takes up to 50% off sit...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $400

Bring Lenovo’s Chromebook Flex 5 back to the classroom at a low of $310 (Save 22%)

$310 Learn More
Today only

Woot’s latest cert. refurb iPhone sale takes up to $449 off 11/Pro/Max, more from $90

From $90 Learn More
60% off

Merrell, Saloman, more up to 60% off during Steep and Cheap’s Hiking Sale

from $10 Learn More
30% off

Microsoft’s Arc Touch mouse snaps flat for travel, now just $42 shipped (Save 30%)

$42 Learn More
Save $30

Bring Wi-Fi 6 to your home with ASUS’ AX1800 router at all-time low of $100 (Save $30)

$100 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s new Mandalorian Starfighter packs a standout build with even better minifigs

Save $55

Acer Nitro 27-inch FHD 165Hz gaming monitor packs up to 0.1ms response time at low of $195

$195 Learn More
Amazon low

Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress falls to a new Amazon low at $169

$169 Learn More