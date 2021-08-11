Keen Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hiking sneakers, sandals, apparel, more

Keen is currently offering new markdowns at up to 50% off during its summer sale. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on hiking sandals, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Arroyo II Hiking Shoes for men. This style is currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $100. These shoes feature a water-resistant leather and specific grooves in the outsole help to propel you up or down the hill with traction. The mesh lining adds breathability and they’re also cushioned to promote comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Keen customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Steep and Cheap Hiking Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Merrell, Salomon, and more.

